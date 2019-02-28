Saudi Arabia ambassador meets PM

-
Saudi Arabia's ambassador to New Delhi on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The meeting comes a day after tensions between India and its western neighbour escalated after Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian air space in response to IAF targeting a JeM terror camp in its territory.
An IAF pilot was captured by Pakistan after an air combat Wednesday. Both sides said they shot down each other's warplanes.
"Dr Saud Mohammed Al-Sati, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to India met PM," the PMO said while tweeting a picture of the two.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was in India last week.
Terrorism and extremism are "common concerns" and Saudi Arabia will extend all cooperation to India and other neighbouring countries to deal with them, Mohammed Bin Salman had said after holding "extensive and successful" talks with Prime Minister Modi.
