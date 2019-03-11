JUST IN
Saudi foreign minister meets PM

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Saudi Arabia's state minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

He arrived here Monday for a brief visit.

Jubeir's nearly four-and-a-half-hour visit to India comes days after his trip to Islamabad.

The Saudi minister met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday in Islamabad, and delivered a "special message" from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, according to Pakistani media reports.

"His Excellency Mr Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia met PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

The Saudi minister's visit comes after the crown prince's stand-alone visits to India and Pakistan soon after the Pulwama terror attack.

First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 20:56 IST

