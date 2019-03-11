Saudi foreign minister meets PM

-
Saudi Arabia's state minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
He arrived here Monday for a brief visit.
Jubeir's nearly four-and-a-half-hour visit to India comes days after his trip to Islamabad.
The Saudi minister met Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday in Islamabad, and delivered a "special message" from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, according to Pakistani media reports.
"His Excellency Mr Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia met PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
The Saudi minister's visit comes after the crown prince's stand-alone visits to India and Pakistan soon after the Pulwama terror attack.
