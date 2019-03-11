Ujwal, Yogeshwar clear trials for Doha gymnastics World Cup

Karnataka's Ujwal Naidu pipped seasoned in the Floor event to grab a berth in the Indian men's team while Singh of SSCB emerged on top in Vault during the selection trials for the artistic in

Five gymnasts appeared for the trials, conducted by the Authority of today at the The trials were for only two apparatus: Floor and Vault.

"Ujwal Naidu of emerged as the top gymnast on Floor while Singh of SSCB emerged as top gymnast on Vault," Riyaz Bhati, Vice President, Gymnastic Federation of India, said.

Interestingly, the (GFI) had sent the entries of and Singh for their respective event after they showed interest in competing but later SAI decide to hold trials for the two slots.

" who had initially requested for participation in appeared for Trials only on Floor but had major errors including two falls and could not finish in top 3 and is consequentially ruled out for selection," Bhati said.

in is scheduled from March 20-23.

has already been cleared by GFI and SAI for participation in the in the Women's section. She will be accompanied by her

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)