Polls a fight between credibility and opportunism:YSRC chief

Terming the April 11 elections in the state a fight between "credibility and opportunism," Y S Jagan Mohan Monday asked people of to vote for change to usherin welfare and development in equal measure.

Kickstarting his partys election campaign in the coastal city of Kakinada, said the time has come for people to teach Chandrababu Naidu a fitting lesson for having cheated people on all counts.

"These elections are not between two political parties but a fight between credibility and opportunism. It is a fight between democracy and anarchy.

It is high time that such an unscrupulous person (Chandrababu Naidu) should go, as people are vexed with his lies, U-turns, deceptions and cheating," the of Opposition said.

Jagan alleged Naidu was responsible for the division of the state and also stalling Special Category Status (SCS).

"He defaced the Polavaram project and stood as a promoter of business in the (Amaravati) capital region," the alleged.

"The time has come to usher in a change, one for betterment and prosperity," said.

Meanwhile, alleged that the YSRC was seeking to win the elections through conspiracies.

"He (Reddy) has been to jail and sent several others as well. YSRC has a criminal history. If Jagan is trusted, he will send everyone to jail," Naidu told his party cadre through teleconference.

"In this just war, victory will be TDPs," Naidu added.

Over 3.71 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for electing 25 members and 175 members of the state assembly in the polls, the first after the state was bifurcated to create Telangana in 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)