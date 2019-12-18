JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Rajasthan govt launches Rs 1,000 cr women empowerment fund
Business Standard

SC Collegium approves names of 5 Judges of Karnataka HC as permanent

The judges whose names have been recommended are Justices Dixit Krishna Shripad, Shankar Ganapathi Pandit, Ramakrishna Devdas, Bhotanhosur Mallikarjuna Shyam Prasad and Siddappa Sunil Dutt Yadav

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SC strikes down NJAC Act, revives collegium system
Representative Image

The Supreme Court Collegium has approved names of five Additional Judges of Karnataka High Court as permanent Judges.

The judges whose names have been recommended are Justices Dixit Krishna Shripad, Shankar Ganapathi Pandit, Ramakrishna Devdas, Bhotanhosur Mallikarjuna Shyam Prasad and Siddappa Sunil Dutt Yadav.

The resolution uploaded on the website of the apex court said that Collegium in its meeting held on December 17, 2019, after taking into consideration the material on record, has approved the proposal for appointment of five Additional Judges as permanent.

The decision was taken by the Collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde.
First Published: Wed, December 18 2019. 17:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU