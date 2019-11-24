SC commences hearing on Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine plea against Maha Guv's decision

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Sunday commenced hearing on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

A special bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna started the hearing at 11:30 am.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Shiv Sena started submission with an apology to judges for troubling them on a Sunday.

First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 11:55 IST

