SC commences hearing on Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine plea against Maha Guv's decision

The Supreme Court on Sunday commenced hearing on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.
A special bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna started the hearing at 11:30 am.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Shiv Sena started submission with an apology to judges for troubling them on a Sunday.
