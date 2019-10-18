JUST IN
Delhi's air quality improves a bit, but still at 'very poor' levels
SC orders transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to MP

The direction comes apparently on account of threat perceptions to Hajela

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prateek Hajela, State Coordinator, NRC. Photo: Twitter
The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and the state government to transfer Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) Coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh for the maximum period.

The direction comes apparently on account of threat perceptions to Hajela.

A special bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and R F Nariman ordered inter-cadre transfer of Hajela on deputation.

Hajela had overseen the mammoth exercise of finalisation and publication of Assam NRC.

The final NRC was released on August 31 with 19,06,657 of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants excluded.
