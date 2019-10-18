SC orders transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to MP

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre and the state government to transfer Assam Register of Citizens (NRC) Coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh for the maximum period.

The direction comes apparently on account of threat perceptions to Hajela.

A special bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and R F Nariman ordered inter-cadre transfer of Hajela on deputation.

Hajela had overseen the mammoth exercise of finalisation and publication of

The final NRC was released on August 31 with 19,06,657 of the total 3,30,27,661 applicants excluded.