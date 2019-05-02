SC directs EC to decide by May 6 complaints of Congress party alleging MCC violations by PM, Shah

The Thursday directed the to decide by May 6 nine complaints of the party alleging MCC violation by and

EC told a bench headed by that it has already decided on two out of the 11 complaints which were filed by the party against Modi and Shah for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Senior advocate, A M Singhvi, appearing for Sushmita Dev, who has filed a petition in the apex court on the issue, said that they have given 11 representations to EC against the duo but it has taken decision on only two.

"The remaining representations of the petitioners shall be decided by the before we hear the matter again on Monday (May 6)," said the bench also comprising Justices and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)