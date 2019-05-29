SC dismisses Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking return of Rs 10 cr deposited for travelling abroad

The Wednesday dismissed a plea of seeking return of Rs 10 crore which he had deposited with the court's registry for travelling abroad.

is facing criminal cases being probed by the CBI and ED.

A vacation bench comprising and Justice rejected Karti's plea and said, "Pay attention to your constituency."



The bench was hearing Karti's plea in which he had sought return of Rs 10 crore deposited earlier by him in the apex court's registry, claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.

On May 7, a bench headed by the CJI had allowed Karti, son of former Union and senior P Chidambaram, to travel to the United Kingdom, US, France, and in May and June this year.

"The applicant (Karti) shall make a deposit of Rs 10 crore only before the of this Court, which will be returned to him after he comes back to the country," the bench had said in its May 7 order.

The apex court had in January also granted Karti permission to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore with the of the

The court, on the request of ED, had earlier asked Karti to file an undertaking that he would return to and cooperate with the investigation.

The court had said that it would "come down heavily" on Karti if he did not cooperate.

The probe agency had earlier opposed the plea of Karti seeking permission to travel abroad and alleged that he has been evasive, non-cooperative and caused delay in completing the investigations.

Karti was abroad for 51 days in the last 6 months, the probe agency had told the court earlier.

The ED had earlier claimed that Karti, who is also facing proceedings in cases like Aircel- and money laundering matters, has been "blatantly misusing" the liberty granted by court in allowing him to travel abroad and has been using the same to protract the investigation in the case.

Karti is facing several criminal cases being investigated by the ED and CBI including one which relates to the clearance to for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father was the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)