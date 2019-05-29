Australian teen who egged senator donates to Christchurch victims

An Australian teen who a far-right over his offensive comments about the Christchurch mosque attacks says he has donated almost Aus$100,000 (US$69,000) raised for his legal defence to the victims of the shootings.

William Connolly, nicknamed "Eggboy", made international headlines when he cracked an egg over controversial then- Fraser Anning's at a press conference after the massacre of 51 Muslim worshippers.

Anning, who has since lost his seat in Australia's parliament, triggered outrage by claiming the attack in neighbouring was the result of Muslim immigration to the country.

Two GoFundMe pages set up to raise money to cover Connolly's legal fees and to "buy more eggs" quickly attracted thousands of dollars in donations.

Connolly wrote on late Tuesday that he had "decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre... it wasn't mine to keep".

"Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape, $99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch



Foundation and Victims Support," he said, adding that he didn't need the money as a firm acted pro bono for him.

"To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you. Keep spreading the love." Connolly in April was let off with a police caution for the incident.

