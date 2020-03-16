SC dismisses Vodafone Idea's plea against levy of one time spectrum charges

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed Vodafone Idea's plea against the levy of one-time spectrum charge (OTSC) for the radio waves it held beyond 6.2 MHz.

A bench of Justices Arin Mishra and M R Shah rejected the plea of the telecom firm, represented by senior advocate A M Singhvi.

"Do not pay anything. Do not pay this. Do not pay the AGR (Adjusted gross revenue) also," the bench said while dismissing the appeal of the telecom firm.

The telecom firm will have to pay a one-time time spectrum charge for the radio waves it held beyond 6.2 MHz for the period after 2013.

The DoT had earlier raised a total demand of around Rs 53,000 core for AGR liability of which included interest, penalty and interest on delay in payment of the amount.



