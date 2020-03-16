Coronavirus spread: India Inc's merger and acquisition plans take a beating

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the merger and acquisition (M&A) plans of India Inc hard with the market crash taking a toll on the valuations of most firms. The unprecedented global ban on flights and self-quarantine after foreign travel are prompting Indian companies to take big decisions on fundraising as well, say bankers.

Bankers said some big acquisition opportunities are coming up in India. These include sale of 50 per cent stake by the Centre in Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), 100 per cent sale in Air India and Reliance Industries (RIL’s) stake sale in its ...