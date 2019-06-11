JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Modi 2.0 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' drive takes 12 top taxmen's jobs
Business Standard

Right to liberty non-negotiable, says SC; grants bail to Prashant Kanojia

However, the bench said granting bail does not mean that it approves of the journalist's tweets or posts on social media

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia who was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

A vacation bench, comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, said Right to Liberty, a fundamental right, is non-negotiable as it granted bail.

However, the bench said granting bail does not mean that it approves of the journalist's tweets or posts on social media.
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU