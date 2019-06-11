Right to liberty non-negotiable, says SC; grants bail to Prashant Kanojia

-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to journalist Prashant Kanojia who was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.
A vacation bench, comprising Justices Indira Banerjee and Ajay Rastogi, said Right to Liberty, a fundamental right, is non-negotiable as it granted bail.
However, the bench said granting bail does not mean that it approves of the journalist's tweets or posts on social media.
