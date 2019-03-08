JUST IN
Business Standard

SC refers Ayodhya land dispute for mediation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Friday referred Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to mediation for amicable settlement.

Former apex court judge Justice (retd) F M Kallifulla will head a panel of mediators in the case.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday had reserved the order after hearing various contesting parties.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 10:50 IST

