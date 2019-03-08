Hong Kong Arts Month to Showcase Hong Kong's Diverse Art Happenings This Year

/ -- March is a perfect time to explore Hong Kong's cultural life, particularly the art scene. For the entire month of March, those visiting the city are more than welcome to participate in the plethora of arts and cultural events around town, including the internationally renowned and Art Central, which provide rare occasions for enjoying famous art pieces and rubbing shoulders with the glitterati at the same time. And with the latest cultural venues and street artworks that have emerged in recent months, The Tourism Board (HKTB) expects many art and culture enthusiasts will find the perfect subject matter to immerse in artsy ambiance.

Hong Kong Arts Festival (HFAF) launched in 1973, is a major international arts festival committed to enriching the cultural life of the city by presenting leading local and international artists in all genres of the performing arts as well as a diverse range of 'PLUS' and educational events in February and March each year. HKAF actively collaborates with Hong Kong's own creative talent and showcases emerging local artists. Over the years, HKAF has commissioned and produced over 200 local productions across genres including theatre, chamber opera, music and contemporary dance, many with successful subsequent runs in Hong Kong and overseas.

Be prepared for a lavish visual feast at Hong Kong (29-31 March 2019) and Art Central (27-31 March 2019), the mainstay of Hong Kong Arts Month. Now in its seventh year, Hong Kong will return to the conveniently located Hong with 242 galleries from 36 countries, 21 of which are new to the show. Also boasting a strong line-up is Art Central, where over 100 galleries will showcase art from around the globe. The fifth edition will also feature carefully curated performances, large-scale installations, new and talks. Appreciating art aside, patrons will be served a riveting view of and the city's signature skyline at the Central Harbourfront venue.

Various important cultural venues have sprung up in the city over the past 10 months. One of them is Xiqu Centre, which opened in January this year. Dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Cantonese opera, the is noteworthy not simply for being the first venue in the much-anticipated West Kowloon Cultural District to open its doors, but also for its striking architectural design that juxtaposes traditional and modern elements. With a futuristic form and a steel structure, the eight-storey edifice is, in fact, a reinterpretation of the traditional Chinese lantern, whereas its faade is shaped to resemble the parted curtains on a performing stage. While admiring the architecture, visitors are encouraged to enjoy an intimate viewing experience over traditional tea and dim sum at the Tea House Theatre.

Another recent talk of the town is The Mills, an innovation and cultural hub transformed from a textile factory. Situated in Tsuen Wan, once an industrial area and now a major residential district, The Mills celebrates the golden days of Hong Kong's textile industry and carries on the legacy by nurturing the city's creative talents. Inside the Centre for Heritage, (CHAT) that is set to open in March, visitors can learn about the history of Hong Kong's textile industry and the current local and global textile arts landscape. Visitors are warmly invited to experience the manual cotton-spinning process using traditional spinning instruments at CHAT's Welcome to the Spinning Factory! Exhibition. Starting from 16 March 2019, visitors can appreciate the array of contemporary textile arts displayed at the Unfolding: Fabric of Our Life Exhibition.

Another key worth visiting is Tai Kwun, one of the city's largest heritage revitalization project which took a decade and HK$3.8 billion to complete. Three iconic declared monuments are now part of this cultural destination that houses a world-standard contemporary art museum, some of the city's chicest restaurants and boutiques. Apart from snapping and admiring the beauty, architecture and design of the complex, visitors coming during Hong Kong Arts Month can enjoy free site-specific performances, urban dance battles, community and contemporary dance, workshops and screenings in the HKArtsFestival@TaiKwun programme over two weekends (2-10 March 2019).

Out in the open, art has penetrated the corners of different neighborhoods, inviting the curious to explore these living 'street art museums'. Take a stroll at Central, Sheung Wan and the latest 'ARTLANE' in the hipster Sai area, where murals by local and overseas artists can be found on walls of old buildings and staircases and keep an eye out for buzzing street scenes, intriguing contrasts and all the oddities that make Hong Kong an exciting place.

Those who seek more sensory stimulation will find a plethora of performing arts events, the most notable of which is the Hong Kong Arts Festival. With a history of over four decades, the annual bonanza featuring opera, theatre, music, dance and more has been an artery of the city's cultural life. Visitors will have the opportunities to enjoy 166 performances and over 300 exciting arrays of outreach activities by over 1,700 artists from around the world till 29 March 2019.

A visit to Hong Kong in March will leave one with more than just amazing photographs and feeds, book a trip to Hong Kong now and dive into a sea of arts and cultural treasures!



The (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a worldwide and to enhance visitors' experience once they arrive.

