VA Tech Wabag bags Rs 575 cr order for building sewage treatment facilities order in Kolkata

Water Technology firm VA Tech Wabag Friday said it has secured an order worth Rs 575 crore under the National Mission for Clean Ganga scheme in Kolkata, West Bengal.
The order is to design, build, rehabilitate and operate sewage treatment facilities and associated infrastructure in Kolkata, West Bengal, VA Tech Wabag said in a BSE filing.
Wabag will build the sewage treatment plants over a period of 24 months and then operate and maintain them over a period of 15 years, the company added.
Shares of VA Tech Wabag were trading 0.09 per cent higher at Rs 326.50 apiece on BSE.
