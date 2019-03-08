JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Govt's developed Vidarbha, statehood demand not needed: Sena

Dhawan demoted, Pant promoted but no place for Mayank, Prithvi
Business Standard

VA Tech Wabag bags Rs 575 cr order for building sewage treatment facilities order in Kolkata

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Water Technology firm VA Tech Wabag Friday said it has secured an order worth Rs 575 crore under the National Mission for Clean Ganga scheme in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The order is to design, build, rehabilitate and operate sewage treatment facilities and associated infrastructure in Kolkata, West Bengal, VA Tech Wabag said in a BSE filing.

Wabag will build the sewage treatment plants over a period of 24 months and then operate and maintain them over a period of 15 years, the company added.

Shares of VA Tech Wabag were trading 0.09 per cent higher at Rs 326.50 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, March 08 2019. 10:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements