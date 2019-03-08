VA Tech Wabag bags Rs 575 cr order for building sewage treatment facilities order in Kolkata

Water Technology firm Friday said it has secured an order worth Rs 575 crore under the scheme in Kolkata,

The order is to design, build, rehabilitate and operate in Kolkata, West Bengal, said in a BSE filing.

Wabag will build the sewage treatment plants over a period of 24 months and then operate and maintain them over a period of 15 years, the company added.

Shares of were trading 0.09 per cent higher at Rs 326.50 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)