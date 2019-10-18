JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

SC orders transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to MP
Business Standard

SC refuses to take up PMC depositors' plea to lift withdrawal restrictions

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "We are not inclined to entertain this petition under article 32,

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PMC Bank protest, Protest outside RBI, PMC Scam
PMC Bank Account Holders Protest Outside RBI BKC Office at Bandra in Mumbai - KAMLESH PEDNEKAR

The Supreme court on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed on behalf of scam-hit PMC Bank account holders seeking lifting of restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of India on cash withdrawals.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said, "We are not inclined to entertain this petition under article 32 (writ jurisdiction). Petitioner can approach the high court concerned for appropriate relief".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the go vernment is aware of the seriousness of the situation and the Enforcement Directorate is taking appropriate action against the culprit.

Advocate Shashank Sudhi, appearing for petitioner Bejon Kumar Mishra, said he has filed the petition on behalf of 500 Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank account holders seeking lifting of restrictions imposed by the RBI on cash withdrawals.
First Published: Fri, October 18 2019. 11:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU