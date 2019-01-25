SC rejects plea seeking CBI probe into murder of guard at Jayalalithaa's home

The on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking a CBI probe into the murder of a at former J Jayalalithaa's retreat home at Estate in district in 2017.

The PIL had sought an independent investigation into the allegation of involvement of Tamil Nadu in the case. Palaniswamy had denied the charge.

"Heard the for the petitioner and perused the relevant material. We do not consider the present to be a fit case for admission. The writ petition is accordingly dismissed," a bench comprising and Justice said.

The plea filed K R Ramaswamy alias Traffic Ramaswamy had also sought directions to the to hand over the records relating to the Estate's robbery and murder of Om Bahadur, of Jayalalithaa, on April 23, 2017.

Seeking a CBI probe into the incident, the plea cited a video, which was shown in a press conference, in which two accused allegedly referred to the present

An impartial and independent investigation will be not be possible under the as the chief minister was also the of the state, the plea contended.

Samuel Mathew, former had on January 11 released a 16-minute video in which the two accused in the case had allegedly linked Palaniswami to the case, the petition said.

Two days after the presser, Palaniswamy also held his press conference in which he had denied the allegations and said that police action will be taken against those who linked him in the murder case, it said.

On April 23, 2017, the of the estate, the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa's retreat home in district, was murdered in a robbery attempt by a 10-member gang.

It emerged during the probe that Jayalalithaa's former C Kanagaraj and Sayan had allegedly plotted the crime.

A total of 10 people were arrested in the case and a charge sheet was also filed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)