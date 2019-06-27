SC to hear Friday rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat's plea challenging disqualification notice

JUST IN
Adani Ports plans to raise USD 750 million
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a plea by rebel AAP MLA Devender Sehrawat challenging the disqualification notice issued to him by the Delhi Assembly Secretariat for joining the BJP allegedly before the Lok Sabha polls.

A vacation bench comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai on Thursday told senior advocate Soli Sorabjee, appearing for Sehrawat, that the matter will be listed for hearing on Friday.

The bench told Sorabjee to serve a copy of the petition to the parties, including the Delhi Assembly Speaker and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 10:55 IST

