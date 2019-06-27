McGraw-Hill Collaboration with Renaissance eServices Will Bring Online Medical Education Courses to Thousands of Students, Professionals in India

/ -- The leading solutions company in India, McGraw-Hill, has signed an agreement with to provide access to world-class online courses to doctors, medical students and in

These award-winning have been developed under the aegis of The National Health Service, UK, and are certified by the respective Royal colleges. As a result of this collaboration, doctors and medical students in will now be able to upgrade their knowledge and skills using the same courses that are used by all medical practitioners under the UK

These courses, developed by leading clinical experts in their fields, are available in all major clinical disciplines like Acute Medicine, Anaesthesia, Diabetes, Dentistry, Emergency Medicine, Infectious Diseases, Pain Medicine, Radiology, Surgery and many more. The courses consist of highly interactive content with animations, videos and appropriate assessment. The are suitable for training and continuing professional development and complement traditional learning methods.

"In line with our vision to unlock the potential for each learner, views this agreement as an exciting opportunity to help bridge the skill gaps in the healthcare sector," said Dr. Lalit Singh, for "The powerful combination of high-quality, authoritative content and cutting edge will help students and professionals in India retain and master the concepts they need to grow and succeed throughout their careers."



By providing ways for the in India to stay updated through e-learning, these highly regarded courses will prove beneficial for the Indian in providing specialized and skilled professionals across the nation.

