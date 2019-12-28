Karnataka assembly session schedule to be decided on Dec 30: CM Yediyurappa

Chief Minister on Saturday said the legislature session's schedule would be decided at the December 30 cabinet meeting, amid speculations of its postponement, as he was expected to attend the World Economic Forum in Switzerland next month.

Earlier this month, the state cabinet had decided to hold the first legislature session of 2020 from January 20 to 30, with the Governor addressing the joint session on the first day.

"On Monday there is cabinet meeting, during which we will discuss and decide on dates for budget session and Governor's address.

I will discuss with cabinet colleagues, Speaker and decide on the dates," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters at Honnavara, he said the budget would focus on developmental works, farmers and irrigation.

"I will make efforts beyond my limits to make this a model state," he added.

Yediyurappa along with Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Mansukh Mandaviya as well as chief ministers - Amarinder Singh (Punjab), Kamal Nath (Madhya Pradesh) will join over 100 Indian CEOs in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos next month for World Economic Forum's (WEF) 50th annual meeting.

The meet would be attended by thousands of rich and powerful from across the globe



On the health condition of Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of Pejavara Mutt, the Chief Minister said the 88-year-old seer continued to remain serious.

"Doctors told me that Pejavara swamiji's condition continues to remain serious and all efforts are being made by the medical team for his recovery," he said stating that he will be visiting Udupi to see the ailing swamiji.

Swamiji was admitted to hospital in Manipal with breathing difficulty on December 20, and was receiving ICU care.