Scheme to exchange trawler boats for deep sea fishing boats

fishermen plying their trade in the and frequently facing arrests by the for alleged bottom in their waters, can now exchange their traditional trawler boats for deep-sea boats through a government-funded scheme.

The scheme - diversification of trawl boats from Palk Strairs into deep sea boats - is aimed at encouraging fishermen to take up deep-sea fishing and put an end to disputes arising between the two

Bottom trawling, an ecologically destructive practice, involves trawlers dragging weighted nets along the sea-floor, causing great depletion of aquatic resources.

Additional of Fisheries Johny told that the project helps fishermen in the Palk Straits, who are not exposed to deep-sea fishing, to venture deep into the Indian Ocean, and other deep sea areas to look for fish like tuna that are in high demand.

"It is also to bring an end to issues between and India," he said, adding that such disputes arise mostly in the region.

"Fish are getting depleted on our side. Also our fishermen practise bottom trawling, which is banned in Sri Lanka. To find a good catch, they go on the other side and get caught," the said.

The scheme, under the aegis of Blue Revolution scheme - is funded by the Centre - 50 per cent and state government - 20 per cent for a boat costing Rs 80 lakh.

Of the balance 30 per cent, 10 per cent is contributed by the beneficiary (fisherman), and the remaining 20 per cent is funded by banks.

The project aims to replace all trawler boats and introduce over 2,000 deep sea fishing boats in a course of five years with a cost of Rs 1,600 crore, the said.

"Our fishermen in the region are used to only one-day fishing. Deep sea fishing is a 10-30 day affair. They will be given skill development training to learn the trade," he said.

K Palaniswami inaugurated the scheme on Tuesday through by flagging off the first four boats manufactured by the

The boats were later handed over to four fishermen.

The state-of-the-art boats, called 'Tuna long lining and gillnetting fishing vessels,' are equipped with modern navigation and communication equipment, besides advanced net hauling and liner winches.

Other facilities include galleys, bio-toilet,refrigerated seawater system and stainless steel-cladded PUF (Polyurethane Foam) insulated Fish Hold to preserve the catch.

Two fishing harbours, Kunthukkal and Mookaiyur, both in Ramanathapuram district are also being readied exclusively for the deep-sea fishing boats.

Priority would be given to fishermen whose boats have been apprehended by and those damaged in their custody, among other categories, a government order said.

is building a total of 16 such boats, besides other shipyards.

