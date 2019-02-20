Cochin Shipyard flags off first tuna long liner cum gillnetter fishing vessel

The First batch of Four (4 Nos.) Long Liner Cum Gillnetter Vessels designed and built by Cochin Shipyard, for fishermen beneficiaries of Department of Fisheries, Govt. of was flagged off on 20 February 2019.

is building a total of 16 Nos. Long Lining and vessels under the diversification scheme of trawling boats into deep sea fishing boats under Govt. of Blue Revolution scheme with financial assistance from and Government of These vessels are designed and built as 'state of the art' high quality fishing vessels with modern navigation and and advanced net hauling and liner winches.

Other facilities include galleys, bio-toilet, refrigerated seawater system and cladded PUF insulated Fish Hold to preserve the fish catch. These boats are a great boon to Indian Fishing Community to migrate to more sustainable Deep Sea Fishing.

