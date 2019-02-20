Cochin Shipyard flags off first tuna long liner cum gillnetter fishing vessel

The First batch of Four (4 Nos.) Tuna Long Liner Cum Gillnetter Fishing Vessels designed and built by Cochin Shipyard, for fishermen beneficiaries of Department of Fisheries, Govt. of Tamilnadu was flagged off on 20 February 2019.
Cochin Shipyard is building a total of 16 Nos. Tuna Long Lining and Gillnetting fishing vessels under the diversification scheme of trawling fishing boats into deep sea fishing boats under Govt. of India Blue Revolution scheme with financial assistance from Government of India and Government of Tamilnadu. These vessels are designed and built as 'state of the art' high quality fishing vessels with modern navigation and communication equipment and advanced net hauling and liner winches.
Other facilities include galleys, bio-toilet, refrigerated seawater system and stainless steel cladded PUF insulated Fish Hold to preserve the fish catch. These boats are a great boon to Indian Fishing Community to migrate to more sustainable Deep Sea Fishing.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU