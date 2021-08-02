55% of sanctioned OBC posts in central universities lying vacant: Govt

-
Nearly 55 percent of the sanctioned OBC posts in central universities across the country are lying vacant while the vacancies for the category at Indian Institute for Science (IISc), Bangalore, are above 89 percent, according to Ministry of Education (MoE) data.
The statistics were shared by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha.
The vacant positions for ST and SC categories in 45 central universities are 38.71 percent and 41.64 percent respectively. Similarly, in IISc, the vacant posts for ST (54.7 pc) and SC (20.2 pc) respectively.
In Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), the vacant posts for SC, ST and OBCs are 39.4 pc, 57.89 pc and 43.7 pc respectively, as per the data.
"The onus of filling up the vacant posts lies on Central Universities. Taking into account all the circumstances and in order to ensure protection of the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs in appointments, Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act, 2019 was notified on July 12, 2019 to provide reservation of posts in direct recruitment in teachers' cadre in Central Educational Institutions by considering the University as a Unit.
"Now, after implementation of the Act, the OBC reservation has been implemented at all levels. Further, in June 2019, UGC has prepared the guidelines for recruitment of faculty in universities, colleges and institutions deemed to be universities outlining the selection procedure and the time frame for recruitment which has been circulated to all universities to adhere the guidelines," Pradhan said.
The minister noted that the UGC on July 31, 2019, August 7, 2019, September 5, 2019 and October 22, 2019, has again requested the universities to fill up the vacancies at the earliest.
