Seal Goa's border with Maharashtra: Independent MLA Khaunte

Allowing entry of non-Goans from



areas infected by COVID-19 led to Goa moving from a 'green to red zone', Independent MLA and former minister Rohan Khaunte said on Monday.

He said it was a mistake on part of the Pramod Sawant- led BJP government to allow "outsiders" from coronavirus-hit areas to enter Goa which has reported COVID-19 cases after being declared a green zone in April.

Addressing a press conference here, the former revenue minister said the state government has drawn separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Goans and non-Goans.

Khaunte urged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to adopt corrective measures to ensure the state does not face "disastrous" situation on COVID-19 front in the near future.

We should immediately seal the border with Maharashtra, the cases are increasing in that state and people from that state are entering Goa, he said.

Khaunte said while Goans who are entering the state have to pay Rs 2,000 for COVID-19 test and undergo home quarantine, non-Goans can move out by just submitting self declaration forms.

He said industrial workers who are being brought to Goa to help in economic revival are made to merely submit an affidavit, saying they are not COVID-19 positive, and then they are allowed to join work immediately.

If anyone of them is positive for the infection, then he can spread it to more people, he said, adding the chief minister should revisit the "faulty" SOPs.

"Are we ready to face anything more than what is there as far as the COVID-19 situation is concerned? Our medical fraternity is under tremendous pressure, Khaunte said.

The coronavirus count in the coastal state stood at 66 as on May 24. Earlier, Goa was declared a green zone after more than half a dozen COVID-19 patients had recovered and discharged.

