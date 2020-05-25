Two women die of virus in Himachal as infections count rises to 218

Two elderly women died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 218 with 14 fresh cases on Monday.

So far, six people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state.

According to officials, while a 65-year-old woman from Mandi's Ratti village died at Nerchowk's Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Hospital (SLBSGH) on Monday, a 72-year-old woman from Hamirpur died at Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) on Sunday night.

They said both women were suffering from other ailments too.

The Mandi woman had suffered renal failure and was undergoing dialysis, Chief Medical Officer Jeevanand Chauhan said.

The CMO said she tested positive for the infection on May 20 but it could not be traced from where she contracted the virus.

IGMC's Senior Medical Superintendent Janak Raj said the Hamirpur woman was referred to their hospital after her condition condition worsened.

Her husband too had tested positive for the virus on Thursday, he said, adding the woman had gone to Jalandhar in Punjab for the treatment of other ailments.

Upon her return, she was admitted to the Government Medical College in Hamirpur.

Of the fresh 14 COVID-19 patients in the state, eight returned from Maharashtra, four from Tamil Nadu and two from Gujarat's Ahmedabad recently.

Six of them had returned to Kangra, four to Chamba, three to Shimla and one to Hamirpur.

The four Chamba men, aged between 21-32, had returned from Tamil Nadu recently, a district official said.

Two of them had returned on May 18 in a special train from Chennai.

The three men from Shimla's Chopal Tehsil had returned from Mumbai in a special train on May 18, Deputy Commissioner Amit Kashyap said, adding that they were institutionally quarantined at Deha.

In Hamirpur, a 25-year-old woman tested COVID-19 positive for the virus, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said.

She had returned to her in-laws' house from Mumbai on May 22, he said, adding that her 29-year-old husband too had tested COVID-19 positive a few days ago.

In Kangra, four men who returned from Maharashtra and two from Ahmedabad, tested positive for the infection, a district official said.

The four people who returned from Maharashtra were quarantined at Paraur.

While two of them from Jaisinghpur, aged 64 and 70, are being shifted to the zonal hospital Dharamshala, the others--a 36-year-old from Daulatpur and a 42-year-old from Pudwa--are being shifted to Dadh, he added.

Earlier two men, who returned from Ahmedabad, tested COVID-19 positive in Palampur, Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said.

Of the total 218 cases reported so far, 67 have recovered, leaving only 145 patients behind, according to officials.

Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 57 followed by 39 in Kangra, 13 in Una, 11 in Solan, eight in Mandi, seven in Chamba, four in Bilaspur, three in Shimla, two in Sirmaur and one in Kullu, they said.

