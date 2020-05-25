49 new cases in Kerala, over 99,000 under observation

: Kerala on Monday reported 49 fresh cases of COVID-19, including a health worker and two remand prisoners, taking the aggregate count to 896 while over 99,000 people areunder observation,



According to a press release, the number of those under treatment for the virus is 359.

It said 18 of the infected had come from abroad, 25 from other states (Maharashtra 17, Tamil Nadu four, Delhi and Karnataka two each).

The six others were people who had been infected through contact, including a health worker from Thiruvanathapuram and two remand prisoners from Kannur, a press release said.

Kasaragod reported the highest number of cases--14, Kannur 10, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad five each, Kozhikode four, Pathnamthitta and Alappuzha three each, Kollam and Kottayam two each and Idukki one, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

Totally 532 people have been cured of the infection, including 12 who were discharged from hospitals on Monday, while 359 are presently under treatment.

According to the release, 97,247 people have come to the state--- through airports (8,390), seaport (1,621), checkposts (82,678) and Railways (4,558).

At least 99,278 people are under observation in the state, of whom98,486 are undergoing home or institutional quarantinewhile 792 are in hospitals, including 152 admitted on Monday.

So far samples of 54,899 people have been sent for testing and results of 53,704 received are negative,the release added.

Four new hot spots were added, taking the tally to 59.

Kannur has 77 people under treatment, the highest in the state, while Palakkad 53 and Malappuram 48.

