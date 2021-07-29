Sebi revising risk management framework for mutual funds: Official

-
ALSO READ
Mutual funds plan to launch a slew of FMPs as bond yields increase
Mutual fund industry's AUM pegged to touch Rs 92 trillion by 2030
Mutual funds continue to trim positions in heavyweights in February
With new players at the gates, AMCs to see stiff competition in MF space
Mutual fund penetration in India among lowest, shows Jefferies report
-
Capital markets regulator Sebi is in the process of issuing a revised risk management framework for mutual fund industry in view of the changes in the industry landscape which will define the roles and responsibilities of officials, a senior official said on Wednesday.
The new framework will have policies regarding risk management incorporating a risk management culture within the organization, and principles for identification and management of risk at the level of MF schemes and overall functions of AMCs (asset management companies), its executive director SV Murali Dhar Rao said.
"In view of changes in the landscape of the MF industry and financial markets in general, SEBI is in process of issuing a revised risk management framework for MF (which will) cover the aspects of governance of risk management framework including roles and responsibilities of Board of Trustees, Board of AMC, management and key personnel, Rao said.
He reiterated that the pipeline of other proposals being worked on includes ways to increase confidence in the corporate bond market and modalities for the same are being finalized now.
A limited purpose clearing corporation (LPCC) for clearing and settling repo debt transactions in corporate debt securities will be launched with a share capital of Rs 150 crore and AMCs will contribute as per their assets under management, he said.
It is also looking at debt schemes to be classified in terms of potential risk matrix and determine the risk profile of a scheme by December 2021 onwards, he said.
Rao said the advantages of MF investing include transparency, flexibility, diversification and cost effectiveness, but said the industry has a huge headroom to grow.
He said the overall AUMs of MFs in India is only 12 per cent of the GDP as against 63 per cent global average, while emerging market peers like Brazil (68 per cent) and South Africa (48 per cent) are also higher.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU