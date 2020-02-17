JUST IN
Market Wrap, Feb 17: Sensex 202 pts lower; Nifty ends at 12,046
Business Standard

Sebi to come out with circular to prevent Karvy-like incidents: Ajay Tyagi

Tyagi said also said KSBL has told the NSE that it would pay fund shortfall of Rs 678 crore by March

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

sebi

Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi on Monday said it will soon come out with a circular to prevent incidents like Karvy Broking Services Ltd (KSBL), which had allegedly misused clients's securities.

Speaking to reporters after Sebi board meeting here, Tyagi said also said KSBL has told the National Stock Exchange that it would pay fund shortfall of Rs 678 crore by March by selling stake in a company.

"We will wait and see," Tyagi said.

In November, the watchdog barred KSBL from taking new brokerage clients after it was found that the brokerage firm had allegedly misused clients' securities to the tune of more than Rs 2,000 crore.
First Published: Mon, February 17 2020. 17:16 IST

