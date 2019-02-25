JUST IN
Business Standard

Section 144 imposed in J&K's Poonch

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Authorities have imposed restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district as a precautionary measure.

District Magistrate Rahul Yadav has imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) from Monday.

"In view of the prevailing law-and-order situation in the district, some people may resort to agitation and there is apprehension that such people or groups can cause obstructions and injure persons and endanger human life and property, disturb tranquillity and cause riots", the order said.

People have been prohibited from initiating violent protests, making speeches, raising slogans, carrying sticks and lethal weapons, gathering and assembly of five or more people in the district, it said.

Yadav said bars and wine shops would remain closed.

First Published: Mon, February 25 2019. 16:30 IST

