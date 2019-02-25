Trial of former Barca boss Rosell kicks off

Former went on trial Monday in for money laundering, Spain's said.

Rosell, his wife and four others are accused of "large-scale money laundering" of at least 19.9 million euros (USD 23 million) since 2006 relating to television rights and sponsorship in

Prosecutors at the Madrid-based have called for the ex-Barca boss to be jailed for 11 years and fined 59 million euros.

and his wife are accused of hiding money illegally obtained by Ricardo Teixeira, the former of the

Rosell, who has been in pre-trial custody since May 2017, had previously lived and worked in Brazil, where he forged numerous business links.

The case centres on a deal signed by Teixeira in 2006 with a company based in the for the television rights to 24 friendly matches.

Altogether, and his wife allegedly received close to 15 million euros in their accounts as part of the deal.

They pocketed 6.6 million euros with 8.4 million destined for Teixeira, prosecutors say.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)