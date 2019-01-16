Security personnel injured in encounter with CPI(Maoists)

A security personnel was injured in an encounter between security forces and the CPI(Maoists) in Seraikela-Kharswan district Wednesday, a senior police said.

The security personnel were on its long-range patrolling in the naxal affected areas when the Maoists started firing at them on the western side of Kuchai, said of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha said.

While two Maoists received bullet shot injures, a havildar of the also received bullet injury, the SP said adding that the injured havildar was air-lifted to Ranchi, where he was admitted in a hospital.

The condition of the injured havildar was stated to be stable and out of danger, he said.

The injured Maoists managed to escape along with other members of the squad, the SP said.

Around 150 rounds were fired by the security personnel during the encounter that lasted for over half an hour, he said adding that the Maoists made a hasty retreat under the mounting pressure from the security personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)