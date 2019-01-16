West Bengal govt will develop Tajpur port on its own: Mamata

Chief Minister on Wednesday said the state will develop the deep sea port on its own, as the Centre did "nothing" to start work on the project in the past three years.

The has a 26:74 share with the Centre in the project in district.

"We have decided to build the deep sea port in on our own. We waited for three years but the Centre is yet to start work for the port. They are doing nothing. So, we will build it ourselves," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' here.

said government has decided to go back to its old plan to build the deep sea port in Tajpur, as the central government was "dilly-dallying" into the project.

"A transaction has already been appointed. Depending on the advisor's report, we will hold a discussion and then the budget to build the new port will be decided," he said, adding, a notification in this regard had been issued last month.

The Centre would be intimated about the decision, Mitra said.

On the Kulpi Port project in the South 24 Parganas District, he said the has received statutory clearances.

"We have received all the statutory clearances. It's a big project and will attract good investments and generate huge employment," Mitra said.

To a question, Banerjee said that the has decided to shift IT companies located in the Bantala Leather Complex to the Silicon Valley IT Hub at

