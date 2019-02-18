Semenya takes gender rule challenge to sports court

Olympic 800 metres champion of goes to the for Sport on Monday to challenge proposed rules that would force her to lower her levels.

The has said the rules proposed by track and field's governing body, the of Athletics Federations (IAAF), specifically target and has called them a "gross violation" of her human rights.

The controversial rules would force so-called "hyperandrogenic" athletes or those with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) to take drugs to lower levels below a prescribed amount if they wish to compete.

The rules were to have been introduced last November but have been put on hold pending this week's hearings at the Lausanne-based CAS which is expected to attend. A judgement is expected by the end of March.

The issue is highly emotive.

When British newspaper reported last week that the IAAF would argue that Semenya should be classified as a biological male -- a claim later denied by the IAAF -- she hit back, saying she was "unquestionably a woman".

In response to the report, the IAAF -- stressing it was referring in general terms, not to Semenya in particular -- denied it intended to classify any athlete as male.

But in a statement, it added: "If a athlete has testes and male levels of testosterone, they get the same increases in bone and muscle size and strength and increases in haemoglobin that a male gets when they go through puberty, which is what gives men such a performance advantage over women.

"Therefore, to preserve fair competition in the female category, it is necessary to require athletes to reduce their down to female levels before they compete at international level."



- Navratilova support -



=======================Semenya is not alone -- the two athletes who finished behind her in the Rio 800m, of and Kenya's Margaret Wambui, have also faced questions about their testosterone levels.

But it is the 28-year-old South African, who also won the 2012 Olympic gold and has three world titles to her name, who has led opposition to the proposed rules.

"She looks forward to responding to the IAAF at the upcoming CAS hearing," Semenya's legal team said, adding that "her genetic gift should be celebrated, not discriminated against".

Led by Tokozile Xasa, argues that the rules are "discriminatory".

"What's at stake here is far more than the right to participate in a sport. Women's bodies, their wellbeing, their ability to earn a livelihood, their very identity, their privacy and sense of safety and belonging in the world, are being questioned," Xasa said on Friday.

The warned that if the rules were implemented, they had the potential to hinder any "little girl growing up in an African village with dreams of becoming a top " Athletics has pledged its "unqualified support" for Semenya and she has received support from other

Cricket said it stood behind the "national icon" and denounced the IAAF regulations as "an act of discrimination" against women in sport. And on Sunday, great threw her weight behind Semenya.

The 18-time singles winner said it was significant that the change would only apply to female athletes competing in distances from 400m to a mile. "Leaving out sprints and longer distances seems to me to be a clear case of discrimination by targeting Semenya," Navratilova wrote in Britain's newspaper.

"And can it be right to order athletes to take medication? What if the long-term effects proved harmful?... I hope she wins.

