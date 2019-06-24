Send consingments through GPS fitted vehicles; TEA

The (TEA) Monday appealed to its members to send consignments through fitted vehicles, following reports of of goods by a gang last week while being taken to

In a statement, said goods sent through lorries to Tuticorin by four members were stopped at Pandalkudi near Virudhunagar last week by a gang, which opened some cartons and took away material.

The theft came to light during inspection at Tuticorin customs office, he said.

Based on a complaint by an exporter, one man was arrested and under police custody, he said.

Such incidents might have been happening for quite some time and had come to light only after the inspection by the customs department, he said.

As consequences from buyers would be severe, including reputation and loss of future orders, members should be cautious and arrange to send their goods only through fitted vehicles, Shanmugham said.

He also advised them to ensure goods are sent through transporters who have a good track record and see to it that the booking office is responsible for the goods.

