Sendhil Ramamurthy joins 'The Flash' season 6 as villain

Sendhil Ramamurthy is set to star in the season six of "The Flash" series.

The Indian-American actor, whose acting credits include "Heroes" and "Covert Affairs", will feature in the recurring role of the DC villain Bloodwork, reported TVLine.

Ramamurthy will play Dr Ramsey Rosso, a genius physician and the world's leading expert on hematological oncology.

Rosso, who is Caitlin's (Danielle Panabaker) former colleague, "rekindles their friendship" after they are reunited by sudden turn of events.

However, their bond is quickly shattered when the doctor's desire to defy the laws of nature takes him down a dark path, transforming him into the monstrous Bloodwork.

The announcement was made at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 over the weekend.

