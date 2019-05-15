Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti becomes Maha ATS chief

The government Wednesday appointed senior as the of the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the state.

Bharti, a 1994 batch officer, was currently posted as the of Police (JCP) Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Police.

The issued orders of transfers of 19 officers of the ranks of of Police (IGP) and of Police (ADG).

Current ATS was transferred as the ADG of (CID), Pune.

was earlier the JCP (Law and Order) for around four years, which is considered the longest term of any in Police.

He was shifted to the EOW on the directions of the (EC).

Bharti has investigated several high-profile cases, including the 26/11 attacks and murder of senior crime J Dey. He is also known for his crackdown of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.

He was one of the officers, who supervised the entire investigation of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. He also oversaw the operation leading to the death by hanging of Pakistani terrorist Ajmal

Ashutosh Dumbre, who was posted as the JCP (Crime), has been promoted as the (ACB).

Sukhvinder Singh, who was posted as the IGP of Force One, was promoted on the same post.

Anup Kumar Singh, Vinit Agrawal, Sunil Ramanand, and were promoted as the ADG.

will now head the Crime Branch of

Krishna Prakash, who was posted as the IGP of State Intelligence Department (SID), was transferred as the JCP (Administration).

Rajwardhan has been posted as JCP (EOW), whereas Amitesh Kumar will be new JCP of SID.

has been posted as the IGP Prisons Department.

