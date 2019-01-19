Maharashtra ATS nabs 5 five Bangladeshi nationals

Five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested from Nalasopara, said, the (ATS) on Saturday.

Those arrested have been identified as Shamasur (70), Moyaia Soyad Mulla (65), (64), (45) and a teenager (19).

The five arrested people had allegedly entered the country illegally and were living in the Nalasopara area of Maharashtra's Palghar.

The Anti Terrorism Squad received secret information that some Bangladeshi nationals have been living in the Nalasopara area illegally for some time. Following the tip-off, reached the spot and nabbed them. Further probe is on.

