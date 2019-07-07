Senior NC leader Shehnaz Ganai quits party

Senior National Conference leader and former Member of Legislative Council Shehnaz Ganai has resigned from the party.

Shehnaz, who hails from border Poonch district, issued a brief statement announcing her disassociation with the NC late on Saturday.

She said she was "not feeling comfortable" in the party for the past some time.

Daughter of veteran NC leader and former minister Ghulam Ahmad Ganai, Shehnaz is considered a bold voice of Pir Panjal belt and is a staunch campaigner of women's rights.

She was elected to the J&K State Legislative Council from the Jammu division on the mandate of the National Conference through panchayat quota in December 2013 and completed her five-year term last year.

Shehnaz could not be contacted despite repeated attempts but the people close to her said she is weighing all options before deciding on her political future.

Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shah Faesal lauded Shehnaz as a leader connected to the masses and said the doors of his party are open for her.

