Missing TN activist traced to Tirupati, CB-CID begins probe

Environmental activist Mugilan, who reportedly went missing after he boarded a Madurai-bound train from here a few months ago, has been traced to Tirupati and the case handed over to the CB-CID.

"Mugilan has been brought to Chennai from Tirupati. Right now, CB-CID is investigating the (missing) case on the court's direction," Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters here Sunday.

Asked whether Mugilan was kidnapped, he said it would be known after the probe was over.

Executive Director of NGO People's Watch, Henri Tiphagne said his friend Mugilan was found at Tirupati Railway Station on Saturday night.

"#Mugilan seen alive on 1st platform Tirupati Rly station by passenger on train standing on 1st platform proceeding to Rajamundary at 7pm. Info passed on to his wife by this person. Mr Jaffar Sait DHP TN CBCID duly informed," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a 44-second video in which Mugilan is purportedly seen raising slogans against the setting up of an Away from Reactor (AFR) facility at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, while being escorted by the police at the railway station, has gone viral.

Mugilan was allegedly involved in several protests against the nuclear power plant in Tirunelveli district, hydrocarbon project in Pudukottai district and anti-sterlite agitation in Tuticorin district.

A missing case was registered by the state police in February.

