Will work for all-round development of Bhopal, says Digvijay

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, who lost Lok Sabha election from Bhopal seat to BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur, Sunday said he would keep working for the all-round development of the state capital.

He said he has also started the process to become a registered voter of Bhopal.

Talking to reporters here, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said, "I am going to become a registered voter of Bhopal and I have started the process. Last time I was late in initiating the formalities for this."



Singh could not cast his vote in the Lok Sabha election this year as he is a registered voter in Rajgarh district, but was camping in Bhopal on the day of voting.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he will work towards fulfilling the promises he had made in his vision document for Bhopal.

As the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, Singh had released a vision document for the state capital.

In the document, he had promised development of an art city for artistes and writers, green and clean city, a sports hub, a ring round, among other things.

Calling for urgent steps to address the issue of traffic congestion in Bhopal, he said the problem would worsen once the "4,000-bed hospital" comes up in the city.

On the issue of power outages plaguing the state capital, he said it has become a state-wide problem.

"But I am here to only focus on the development of Bhopal," he said.

BJP candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur had trounced Digvijay Singh by a huge margin of 3,64,822 votes from the high-profile Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, which her party has been winning since 1989.

