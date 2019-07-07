J-K: Arrangements for Budha Amarnath Yatra finalised at high-level meeting

Security and other arrangements for the annual Budha Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to start next month, were finalised at a high-level meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said Sunday.

The 10-day annual pilgrimage is likely to commence on August 5, with the departure of the first batch of pilgrims from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here.

District development commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav, chaired the meeting on Saturday and reviewed the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, an official spokesperson said.

He said Akhara Mandir president, Basant Ram, and members of civil society appraised the commissioner about the requirements for the pilgrimage.

Budha Amarnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is one of the oldest shrines of Jammu region. It attracts a huge rush of devotees every year. The pilgrimage will conclude with the arrival of 'Chhari Mubarak' (holy mace) at the shrine.

During the meeting, the spokesperson said, detailed discussions were held to ensure availability of amenities like sheds, toilets, ambulances, water and lighting, among others.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Poonch, Ramesh Angral, assured that adequate security arrangements had been made for the pilgrimage and a traffic management plan had also been prepared to ensure that the devotees face no inconvenience, the spokesperson said.

The SSP also called upon all the departments to maintain close coordination with the yatra control room for providing timely services to the pilgrims, he said.

