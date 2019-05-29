Services affected on DMRC's Violet Line section

-
Services on a section of Violet Line of Delhi Metro were delayed Tuesday night due to some technical issues, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.
The Violet Line connects Kashmere Gate Station in Delhi to Raja Nahar Singh Station in Faridabad.
"Delay in service from Mandi House to Kashmere Gate. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted.
Recently, thousands of passengers were left stranded for hours on Yellow Line due to a major technical snag on a section of the corridor.
