Business Standard

Seven die in road accident in Telangana

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Seven people died and seven others were injured in a collision involving a van and a state-run bus in Nalagonda district Wedensday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred under Kondamallepalli police station limits when the van collided head-on with the bus resulting in the death of seven occupants in it, while seven others travelling in the bus suffered injuries, they said.

The bus was on its way to Hyderabad from Devarkonda.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 16:10 IST

