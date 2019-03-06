Seven die in road accident in Telangana

Seven people died and seven others were injured in a collision involving a van and a state-run bus in Nalagonda district Wedensday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred under station limits when the van collided head-on with the bus resulting in the death of seven occupants in it, while seven others travelling in the bus suffered injuries, they said.

The bus was on its way to from Devarkonda.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.

