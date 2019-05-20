Seven killed, including two police, in Mali border attack

Four civilians, two officers and a were killed in an attack on a border post on Mali's frontier with Burkina Faso, security sources and government officials said Monday.

"Armed men attacked the border post at Kouri on Sunday night," a said, who asked not to be identified.

"Two gendarmes, a and four civilians, including two Ghanaians, were killed." Another security source confirmed the toll and said the two Ghanaians were lorry drivers.

"The assailants arrived on three motorbikes and in a car," the source said. "They fired at the gendarmes, the customs officers and the civilian truck drivers." "Right now, we can't confirm who the attackers were. They arrived in Kouri from two directions," a said. "We were told that they took the soldiers' boots as they left."



Kouri is a major crossing point for goods entering or leaving

has been embroiled in conflict since Islamist militias seized the north of the country in 2012 before being pushed back by French troops in 2013.

A peace agreement signed in 2015 by the and armed groups has failed to restore stability.

Southern Mali, in particular, has been rocked by a string of attacks near the country's border with and

In December last year, said it had arrested four suspected jihadists who had been planning attacks in the three

They were arrested near Koutiala, near the Burkina border, it said.

The four had taken part in a double attack in the capital in March 2018 and in the kidnapping of a Colombian nun, near Koutiala in February 2017, the security service said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)