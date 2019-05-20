TMC dismisses exit polls forecast, claims internal reports

The Trinamool Congress, which has dubbed exit polls as "gossip", sais on Monday its internal reports from districts and every constituencies clearly say the party will win this time too.

Unfazed by exit polls projections, Mamata Banerjee led TMC exuded confidence that it would play a major role in the formation of a new government for which it is in touch with various opposition parties.

Some of the exit polls have suggested TMC getting 24 seats, the BJP bagging 16, the two and the Left Front drawing a blank.

has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, third highest after 80 and Maharashtra's 48.

At the national level too, exit polls have forecast a second term for as

The TMC supremo had on Sunday dubbed the exit polls as "gossip".

Banerjee said she did not trust such surveys as the "game plan" was to use them for "manipulation" of EVMs.

Dismissing the predictions, general said Monday, party is not worried about these reports, which in most cases do not match with the reality.

"We have our internal party reports. We also have reports from districts and each and every constituency and it clearly says we will win this time too." he said.

A senior TMC leader, who did wish to be named, said



"We are in touch with various opposition parties including SP, BSP, Congress, TDP, and many other parties for post poll situation. According to our calculations a government of opposition parties will come to power. There is hardly any chance of BJP returning to power."



TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, who has been meeting leaders of regional and opposition parties over the last few days, will meet TMC supremo and on Monday in Kolkata.

The BJP leadership, however, mocked TMC's effort to cobble up an anti-BJP alliance.

"As per exit polls and people's mood, the TMC has lost the battle. But it seems they are yet to give up their dream of being the next The fact is she should stop dreaming of it as days of are numbered in Bengal," said.

The Bengal BJP asked Banerjee to "stop living in denial" as the days of her in were "numbered". In a tweet it also asked Banerjee to stop giving lame excuses.

Although senior TMC leaders sounded confident of winning the polls, some district leaders feel there had been an undercurrent against the TMC, which the top leadership of the party "failed" to gauge.

We dont know whether these results will match with the actual results. But, we can say this much that there has been an undercurrent against us this time. Now everything will be answered only on May 23, a of district, said.

After a good performance in panchayats election and some state level bypolls last year, BJP emerged as principal challenger to TMC in Bengal in the current and addressed several rallies to boost the party chance in Bengal from where it had only two MPs in 2014.

