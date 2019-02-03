Several injured in vehicle pile-up in Rajasthan's Sikar

-
Several people were injured Sunday in a pile-up involving more than 40 vehicles due to heavy fog in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said.
The vehicles, including cars, jeeps and buses, collided into one another. The pile-up, stretching more than a kilometer, occurred near Palsana turn on Sikar-Jaipur highway, said Surendra Kumar, SHO of Khatushyamji police station.
Cases related to the incident were filed at two police stations - Khatushyamji and Ranoli.
There was very poor visibility due to dense fog in the morning, he said, adding that the most of the injured people were discharged after primary treatment.
