Sex abuse crusaders graduate from Vatican university

AFP  |  Rome 

"So many children have been abused," sighs Vincent Moba, a Zambian Catholic priest who has just graduated from Rome's Pontifical Gregorian University with a diploma in safeguarding children.

Moba, 47, has completed the five-month curriculum at the Centre for the Protection of Minors to join a worldwide network of experts fighting sexual abuse at all levels of society.

Jesuit priest Hans Zollner, a German psychologist and psychotherapist abuse specialist, is in charge of the study programme, which has awarded diplomas to around 80 students, priests, nuns and lay people over the last four years.

On Wednesday, the latest group graduated from 13 countries including South Africa, Kenya, India and Thailand having completed studies in psychology, psychiatry, law, sociology and theology.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 01:20 IST

