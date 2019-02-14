Sex abuse crusaders graduate from Vatican university

"So many children have been abused," sighs Vincent Moba, a Zambian Catholic who has just graduated from Rome's with a diploma in safeguarding children.

Moba, 47, has completed the five-month curriculum at the to join a worldwide network of experts fighting sexual abuse at all levels of society.

Jesuit Hans Zollner, a German psychologist and psychotherapist abuse specialist, is in charge of the study programme, which has awarded diplomas to around 80 students, priests, nuns and lay people over the last four years.

On Wednesday, the latest group graduated from 13 countries including South Africa, Kenya, and having completed studies in psychology, psychiatry, law, sociology and theology.

