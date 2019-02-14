Google investing billions in US operations

said Wednesday it will invest $13 billion in US data centers and offices this year as the continues to expand across the country.

The spending will build on more than $9 billion in US investments in the past year and should create the potential for tens of thousands of new jobs, according to

"This growth will allow us to invest in the communities where we operate, while we improve the products and services that help billions of people and businesses globally," Pichai said in an

"Our new investments, in particular, will enhance our ability to provide the fastest and most reliable services for all our users and customers." Investments this year will focus outside of Silicon Valley where has its home, and give the company outposts in 24 states.

This will be the second year in a row that will "be growing faster outside the (San Francisco) Bay Area than in it," Pichai said. Google last year hired more than 10,000 people in the US, according to the company.

The is also making significant investments in to power US operations, Pichai said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)