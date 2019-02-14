Ross cancels India visit due to bad weather

-
ALSO READ
Indo-US biz dialogue: Wilbur Ross to participate via video conference
US Commerce Secretary cancels India visit due to 'inclement weather'
US Commerce Secretary to visit India in February for commercial dialogue
Prabhu, US Commerce Secretary to discuss trade issues on Feb 14
Walmart, Amazon issues to mark US Commerce Secretary's India visit
-
US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross had to cancel his India visit for the India-US Commercial Dialogue and the CEO Forum on Thursday due to inclement weather that led to the cancellation of his flight.
Ross will now participate in both the meetings via video conference.
"Due to inclement weather, technical problems that led to the cancellation of his flight, and other logistical issues, Secretary Ross regrets he is no longer able to attend the CEO Forum and Commercial Dialogue in person," a US Commerce Department spokesperson said.
"He intends to participate in most of the sessions remotely and thanks our private sector and Government of India hosts for their continued partnership as we further strengthen the ties between our two countries," the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU