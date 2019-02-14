JUST IN
Ross cancels India visit due to bad weather

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross had to cancel his India visit for the India-US Commercial Dialogue and the CEO Forum on Thursday due to inclement weather that led to the cancellation of his flight.

Ross will now participate in both the meetings via video conference.

"Due to inclement weather, technical problems that led to the cancellation of his flight, and other logistical issues, Secretary Ross regrets he is no longer able to attend the CEO Forum and Commercial Dialogue in person," a US Commerce Department spokesperson said.

"He intends to participate in most of the sessions remotely and thanks our private sector and Government of India hosts for their continued partnership as we further strengthen the ties between our two countries," the spokesperson said.

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 01:05 IST

